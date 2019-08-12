METRO DIGEST: ATV crash in McDonald; house fire in Austintown

McDonald ATV crash injures two minors

MCDONALD

Two minors were hospitalized with injuries suffered in an ATV crash about 2:15 p.m. Sunday near Slag Crusher Road and the Girard-McDonald Viaduct. The extent of the juveniles’ injuries and the cause of the crash were not immediately known, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Fire damages home

AUSTINTOWN

A home in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue in College Park off state Route 46 was severely damaged by a fire that started at about 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire, which also damaged siding on a neighbor’s home, has not been determined. It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Upside-down auto

YOUNGSTOWN

City police are investigating the cause of a crash that left a stolen vehicle upside down on Indianola Avenue near Utilis Avenue Sunday morning.

Officers say a suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested near the scene of the crash, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Companions in Crisis

VIENNA

Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County recently started the Harnett Companions in Crisis program, which has helped 27 pets and 22 pet owners in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

The program offers financial assistance to pet owners who are unable to pay for emergency veterinary services for their companion animals.

While the fund does not support vaccinations or general veterinary care, animals may be spayed or neutered and receive updated vaccinations as part of their treatment plan.

For information on AWL or the Harnett Companions in Crisis program, call 330-539-5300. To view adoptable animals, visit www.awlrescueme.com.

Sunrise activism set

YOUNGSTOWN

Members of Sunrise Youngstown, a chapter of the Sunrise Movement, will attend city council at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 to pressure council to vote yes on a resolution pertaining to the Green New Deal.

The main points of the resolution call on Youngstown to ask the federal government to pass a Green New Deal, for Youngstown to transition to renewable energy by 2030, for an immediate ban on fracking and fossil-fuel projects and for a just transition to all fossil-fuel workers.