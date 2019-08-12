Lordstown man faces charges in chase and assault

NILES

Trever Griswold, 34, of Ina Drive Southwest in Lordstown was arraigned in Niles Municipal Court today on failure to comply with the orders of a police officer, assault, resisting arrest and driving under suspension related to a chase in Weathersfield Township early today in which Griswold is accused of striking a Weathersfield cruiser.

Judge Chris Shaker set bond at $225,000 on the charges.

Griswold was also arraigned by video today on an older charge of failure to comply with the orders of a police officer out of Newton Falls Municipal Court.

Weathersfield officers took Griswold into custody on Newton Falls Bailey Road in Newton Falls after he crashed his car into a ditch. The chase began around 12:52 a.m. and ended about 1:12 a.m.