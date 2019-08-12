Lordstown man faces charges in chase and assault


August 12, 2019 at 12:19p.m.

NILES

Trever Griswold, 34, of Ina Drive Southwest in Lordstown was arraigned in Niles Municipal Court today on failure to comply with the orders of a police officer, assault, resisting arrest and driving under suspension related to a chase in Weathersfield Township early today in which Griswold is accused of striking a Weathersfield cruiser.

Judge Chris Shaker set bond at $225,000 on the charges.

Griswold was also arraigned by video today on an older charge of failure to comply with the orders of a police officer out of Newton Falls Municipal Court.

Weathersfield officers took Griswold into custody on Newton Falls Bailey Road in Newton Falls after he crashed his car into a ditch. The chase began around 12:52 a.m. and ended about 1:12 a.m.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000