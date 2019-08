Lockup List Monday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

FLETCHER, DUSTIN M, 02/07/1982, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., POSSESSION OF DRUGS/DRUG ABUSE

JACKSON, DUANE RONALD, 07/10/1981, ADULT PAROLE AUTH., ARREST OF PROBATIONER

KACZMARK, ANTHONY W, 04/23/1979, ADULT PAROLE AUTH., ARREST OF PROBATION

KENT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL, 03/09/1979, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, FAILURE TO CONTROL

MORRISON, JOHN HENRY IV, 01/28/1996, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS

PORTER, KENNETH W, 08/06/1988, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., OVI IMPAIRED

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ARMOUR, EMMANUEL, 09/18/2000, 08/09/2019

BARNES, MICHAEL C, 04/06/1972, 08/09/2019

BRATTON, TERRANCE L, 02/01/1970, 08/02/2019

DAVIDUK, LAURA ANN, 02/07/1992, 07/25/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DICKERSON, SHRIE NICOLE, 11/27/1989, 05/16/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DUNBAR, JENNIFER LYNN, 06/06/1989, 08/09/2019