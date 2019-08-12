LEGAL AID

Upcoming workshops

Community Legal Aid will have workshops this month for anyone who may need legal assistance or who has an interest in the discussion topics. All programs are taught by attorneys and open to the public. Workshops will be free unless otherwise stated. The workshops are as follows:

Wednesday: Legal office hours at Taft Promise Neighborhood, 9 a.m., old Youngstown fire station, 3025 South Ave., Youngstown.

Aug. 20: Financial wellness workshop, registration required, 1 p.m., location given at registration.

Aug. 21: Legal office hours at Taft Promise Neighborhood, 9 a.m., old Youngstown fire station, 3025 South Ave.

Aug. 21: Legal clinic for veterans, 9 a.m. Youngstown VA Outpatient Clinic, 2031 Belmont Ave., Youngstown.

Aug. 22: Advocate Training: SAFE Day 2019 (Supporting Advocates Fostering Empowerment), a one-day training for those who work with survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence, 9 a.m. at Avalon Inn & Resorts, 9519 E. Market St., Howland. Cost is $20.

Aug. 28: Legal office hours at Taft Promise Neighborhood, 9 a.m., old Youngstown fire station, 3025 South Ave.

Aug. 28: Custody clinic, a workshop on representing yourself in an agreed change of custody, 3:30 p.m., Legal Aid’s Warren office, 160 E. Market St., suite 225.

Questions: For information and registration, visit www.communitylegalaid.org/events