James Perry gets 13 years in prison for murder

YOUNGSTOWN

The second of two men convicted of the murder of a West Side man was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 13 years in prison.

Judge Anthony Donofrio handed down the sentence to James Perry, 20, who pleaded guilty in March 2018 to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery for the Oct. 18, 2017, shooting death of Evan Amos, 22, at his South Lakeview Avenue home.

Prosecutors said Perry and another man, Jesse Stewart, 21, were at the home to rob Amos.

Stewart was sentenced last week to 25 years in prison. Police said Stewart was the person who killed Amos.

Perry was given a plea bargain in exchange for his testimony against Stewart if Stewart had gone to trial. Perry gave a statement to prosecutors about how the crime took place.