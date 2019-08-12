Family of teen who died trapped in vehicle sues

CINCINNATI (AP) — The family of a teenager who died trapped in a vehicle despite making two 911 pleas for help has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati.

The suit filed today in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court charges the city and several city officials and workers with actions it alleges led to 16-year-old Kyle Plush’s 2018 death. The family says the object is to find out what went wrong and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

The city has made changes after the failed response to Plush’s calls, but his parents have expressed frustration while seeking answers.

Plush was apparently pinned by a foldaway seat when he reached for tennis gear while his car was parked near his school. He suffocated to death.

Messages seeking comment were left with the city.