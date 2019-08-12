Ex-Camp Fitch exec expected to plead today to possessing child pornography


August 12, 2019 at 11:43a.m.

ERIE, Pa.

The former executive director of Camp Fitch is expected to plead guilty today to possessing child pornography.

Matthew E. Poese is set for a plea hearing this morning in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania in Erie, Pa. on a felony count of possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to court records.

Filings allege Poese used computers to store and view the material between November and June.

Officials with the YMCA of Youngstown, which operates Camp Fitch, have said none of Poese’s charges involve Camp Fitch members.

Read more in Tuesday’s Vindicator and on Vindy.com.

