Dole announces limited recall of baby spinach
MONTEREY, Calif. — Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of baby spinach.
The products being recalled are 6 ounce Dole Baby Spinach bag, Lot code W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2), and 10 ounce Dole Baby Spinach clamshell, Lot code W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8), both with Use-by dates of 08-05-2019, due to a possible health risk from salmonella.
Dole is coordinating closely with regulatory officials. No illnesses have been reported in association with the recall.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 11, 2009 midnight
Peanut product recalls
- June 23, 2011 12:27 p.m.
Dole recalls Italian Salad blend for possible contamination
- September 26, 2012 12:04 a.m.
Dog treats, nut butters sold at Target, Trader Joe’s recalled
- November 14, 2015 midnight
Campbell Soup recalls 355,000 cans of SpaghettiOs
- October 29, 2015 12:17 p.m.
Some Herr’s potato chips recalled for incorrect gluten label
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.