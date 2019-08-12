Dole announces limited recall of baby spinach

MONTEREY, Calif. — Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of baby spinach.

The products being recalled are 6 ounce Dole Baby Spinach bag, Lot code W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2), and 10 ounce Dole Baby Spinach clamshell, Lot code W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8), both with Use-by dates of 08-05-2019, due to a possible health risk from salmonella.

Dole is coordinating closely with regulatory officials. No illnesses have been reported in association with the recall.