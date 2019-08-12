Dole announces limited recall of baby spinach


August 12, 2019 at 5:15p.m.

MONTEREY, Calif. — Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of baby spinach.

The products being recalled are 6 ounce Dole Baby Spinach bag, Lot code W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2), and 10 ounce Dole Baby Spinach clamshell, Lot code W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8), both with Use-by dates of 08-05-2019, due to a possible health risk from salmonella.

Dole is coordinating closely with regulatory officials. No illnesses have been reported in association with the recall.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000