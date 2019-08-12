COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

NEW COMPLAINTS

Sam Lamancusa v. Aaron L. Stankiewiz et al, tax foreclosure.

ADLP Investments LLC Series v. Daniel Loosemore, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Jeremiah Sabol, other civil.

Michael E. Lickner v. Trumbull County Clerk of Courts, other civil.

Rosalind Degennaro et al v. Dr. Edward Cosentino DPM et al, other civil.

Frank Reno v. RMI Titanium Co. LLC, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Mary E. Conlan, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Kenneth D. Sypherd, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Rosemary Balk, other civil.

Dale A. Watkins v. Amine R. Abdul-Aal MD et al, other civil.

Comprehensive Logistics Co. LLC v. Mahle Behr USA Inc. et al, other civil.

George J. Lerakis et al v. George Papalios et al, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Daniel Perl, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Patrick N. Bradley, other civil.

TD Bank USA NA v. Lisa R. Moore, other civil.

Denise A. Bliss v. Dale L. Bliss et al, other civil.

Daniel Letson Esq. v. Joanne J. Cummins et al, other torts.

Gina Conrad v. Donald G. Fritsch et al, other torts.

Rhonda L. Karkow et al v. Carrie Talkington et al, other torts.

Sandra Stack Potjunas et al v. Hovis Tire & Automotive Inc., other torts.

Vanessa I. Haynes v. Trumbull Community Action Program et al, workers’ compensation.

Terri Runtas v. Stephanie B. McCloud et al, workers’ compensation.

Gregory E. Molnar v. Steward Trumbull Memorial Hospital Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Department of Taxation v. Ainsley Imprints LLC, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Bear Auto Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Beast Automotive, money.

Department of Taxation v. Towne Center Beverage Shoppe, money.

Department of Taxation v. Donald B. Brown, money.

Department of Taxation v. Bristolwood Country Club Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. CRS Painting & Cleaning Services Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Brandy C. Crum, money.

Department of Taxation v. Dr. Robert C. Fleischer OD Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Family Matters Medical Center LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Why Not Flowers Barbara Ames, money.

Department of Taxation v. Adina Frye, money.

Department of Taxation v. Mary K. Given et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Forest Oaks Golf Club Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Physician Consulting Group LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Robert Harvey III, money.

Department of Taxation v. Sabrina E. Hinkle, money.

Department of Taxation v. J&C Professional Builders Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Kantor Motor Freight Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Anthony L. Kolesar et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Kruckeberg Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Demaiolo Landscaping LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Lisa M. Didiano, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. D&MS Amen Corner Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Savannah J. Major, money.

Department of Taxation v. Metheny Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. NP Specialists Inc. National Packaging, money.

Department of Taxation v. Nu Lube Plus Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. North East Ohio Title Services LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. One Good Partner Motorcycle, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Ronald L. Pearson, money.

Department of Taxation v. Veeraiah C. Perni, money.

Department of Taxation v. Lawson Petroleum Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Alcon Mechanical Piping Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Cynthia N. Porter, money.

Department of Taxation v. Premium Electric Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. J&R Glass Sales & Service Co., money.

Department of Taxation v. Rehab Placement Services LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Sawtelle Tree Service, money (6).

Department of Taxation v. Darren C. Snyder, money.

Department of Taxation v. McFarland & Son Funeral Services Co., money.

Department of Taxation v. Graylin T. Spencer, money.

Department of Taxation v. Theodore F. Opalka DDS MS Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Tobacco Outlet Express LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Logical Solution Transportation LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Dave Sisic Trucking Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Trumbull Urology Group Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Jaqueline D. Turner, money.

Department of Taxation v. Quan Vo, money.

Department of Taxation v. Youngstown Contracting Inc., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Thomas C. Johnson, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. George Zordich, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Michael Durkin, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Hartford Aviation LLC, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Veronica J. Markley, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Amy Smith, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Nicholas Singelis II, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Anthony Norman, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jeffrey Judd, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Amy Robinson, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Juliann M. Alburg Gerasimek, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Victor M. Maggio, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jarod V. Haines, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Dracy Campbell, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Carlton L. Baker, money.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Patricia L. Howard, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Tiffany Chappell, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Rosemary Balk, money (2).

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Nikole Rininger, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Homeworth Pantry LLC, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Robert Edwards, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Michelle Edwards, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Donna N. Rendziniak, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Robert Gardner, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Alexander E. Garland, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Ethan Hoffman, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Nadia Svoboda, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Kristina Bridgens, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Aquilla Moore, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Anthony R. Jarrett, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Anngella J. Noark, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Wade Panty, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Rachael Rendessy, money (2).

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. David Mandel, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jessica Sidwell, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Thomas Mahoney, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Susan Mahoney, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Levi Dejacimo, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Lewis C. Powell, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Mark T. Irwin, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Maree Madgett, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. 104 E. Main St. LLC, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Leonard Hill, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Sandra L. Ash, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Sherri L. Torres, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v.

Lillian Defrance, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Concepts of Learning Inc., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Donald Ash, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Chad E. Harnet, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Rakia Henderson, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Travis M. Hagans, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Veronica J. Markley, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Baker James, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jordan Vennitti, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Amanda M. Ash, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. TSS Technologies Inc., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Michael L. Raymond, money (2).

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Tonya M. Davis, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jason Emery, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Katherin Flowers, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jessica J. Williams, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. William Goterba, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Deloris J. Clutter, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Rasheen L. Daniels, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. JM Clemente Co., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Kandis D. Wildesuhar, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Amy Clark, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Pamela Smith, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Eva Sexton, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Daniel A. Murray, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Lindsay Wamer, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. SH Yun Inc., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Cara Gregory, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Bo Li, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Megan R. Majirsky, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Amanda Justus Leech, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Frank A. Hiland, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Carl L. Davis Jr., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Kasandra D. Miller, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Katie Peterson, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. JM Mark Clemente, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Lauren Cale, money.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Chentel Palmer and Brian Palmer.

Kelly M. Brady and Gregory L. Wilson.

Matt Paul and Dawn Paul.

Keith A. Haun II and Amanda Haun.

Stephanie Muren and Michael D. Muren.

Mark R. Beach II and Shelby L. Beach.

Matthew S. Butcher and Lynae N. Butcher.

Michele M. Lynch and Clifford B. Lynch.

Courtney J. Kline Carnes and Shawn A. Kline.

Amy J. Sammartino and Stephan A. Sammartino III.

Richard Rishel and Grace Rishel.

DIVORCES ASKED

Kendra M. Beach v. Brian J. Beach.

Samantha J. Culver v. Chad A. Culver.

Joseph Dilley v. Lisa Dilley.

Katlyn G. Thompson White v. Briar J. White.

Joseph Torba v. Sharon Torba.

Deanna Crislip v. Carl Crislip.

Stephen D. Kish v. Karen A. Kish.

Leslie E. Pounds v. Barbara J. Pounds.

Courtney Greathouse v. Lisa Nelson.

Cheyenna Hastings v. Michael Watson.

Adriana M. Guidos v. Dustin R. Guidos.

Paula J. Seiple v. David A. Seiple.

Tonja Freeman v. Joseph Freeman.

Gilbert Hargrave v. Jenice Gancz.

MAHONING COUNTY

DOCKET

US Bank NA v. Jerry L. Weikart et al, dismissed.

Ronald M. Swogger Jr. et al v. Robert P. Smith et al, order of magistrate.

Autovest LLC v. German Navarro, dismissed.

Integrity Racing Stables LLC et al v. Paul Groves et al, dismissed.

Megan Miller v. Cardinal Mooney High School, order of magistrate.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Daniel L. Allen et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Kelley J. Harris et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Clifford N. Cobbin et al, order of magistrate.

Eric A. Chicase v. Deborah Cunningham, dismissed.

Ohio Machinery Co. v. DES Materials and Supply Co. LLC et al, order of magistrate.

State of Ohio ex rel v. Energy Wise Home Improvements Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Richard Rogers v. Alexis Monte et al, settled and dismissed.

Jerry Wray v. East Fairfield Coal Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Theresa Sandy et al, foreclosure.

Allen C. Conti v. RRV Motor Cars Inc., order of magistrate.

TD Bank USA NA v. Charles R. Oliver, order of magistrate.

Bank of America NA v. William Laguardia, order of magistrate.

Wedgewood Condominium Association v. Christopher S. Rodney et al, dismissed.

Geraldine Hamrock v. Nancy A. Woofe et al, order of magistrate.

David A. Phifer v. Autozone Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Dorothy M. Reder et al v. Patricia J. Wallace et al, order of magistrate.

Eileen Nitzsky v. Ohio Living et al, dismissed.