Community welcomes Youngstown high school scholars back to school
YOUNGSTOWN
About 100 community men -- and women too -- are expected to greet East and Chaney high school students as they arrive for their first day back to school Aug. 20.
For the third year, City Kids Care and DJ Chip Banks are leading Community Men United, an effort to ensure the high school students receive a warm welcome and begin the new school year on a positive note.
Participants will gather at each of the high schools to greet scholars as they arrive about 7 a.m. Aug. 20. Chaney is at 731 S. Hazelwood Ave., and East is at 474 Bennington Ave.
“We appreciate everyone who greets our scholars as they arrive to school for the first day of the 2019-20 academic year,” said Justin Jennings, chief executive officer. “It’s important for our young people to know that the district and the whole community is behind them, encouraging them to do their best and succeed this school year and beyond.”
