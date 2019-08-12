Boardman trustees require more green space
BOARDMAN — Trustees today amended zoning guidelines to require more green space in parking lots.
The amendment, which increases the portion of parking lot developments that must be landscaped with trees or shrubs or other surfaces able to absorb stormwater from 10 percent to 15 percent, is the lead-up to a complete “revamp” of the zoning code, said township Administrator Jason Loree.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- August 15, 2008 midnight
Weathersfield Township OKs zoning amendments
- September 11, 2008 midnight
Trustees overturned two zoning amendments, sending them back to the zoning commission.
- November 8, 2002 midnight
WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP Rules govern business exteriors
- August 15, 2008 8:46 a.m.
Weathersfield Township amends zoning regulations
- June 21, 2006 midnight
Trustees approve rule on for-sale vehicles in yards
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.