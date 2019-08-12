Boardman trustees require more green space


August 12, 2019 at 10:55p.m.

BOARDMAN — Trustees today amended zoning guidelines to require more green space in parking lots.

The amendment, which increases the portion of parking lot developments that must be landscaped with trees or shrubs or other surfaces able to absorb stormwater from 10 percent to 15 percent, is the lead-up to a complete “revamp” of the zoning code, said township Administrator Jason Loree.

