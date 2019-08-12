Boardman teen's menacing case now handled by feds
YOUNGSTOWN — A Boardman teen accused of threatening gun violence against federal officers is now in federal custody.
Justin Olsen, 18, of Oak Ridge Drive, will remain in the Mahoning County jail without bond at least until his continued detention hearing Friday at the Thomas D. Lambros Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse downtown.
Olsen’s charges of aggravated menacing against law enforcement and telecommunications harassment – filed last week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, and to which he pleaded not guilty – were dropped today ahead of new federal charges for which Olsen was arraigned this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate George J. Limbert.
