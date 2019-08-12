Boardman police probe child's gunshot wound to hand
BOARDMAN
Township police are investigating after a child was wounded in the hand by a gunshot at a Shields Road home.
Police Chief Todd Werth said the shooting was not reported to the 911 Center but by someone at the hospital where the child was being treated.
Werth said police were notified about 8 a.m. of the shooting. He said the shooting appears to be accidental but police are investigating.
