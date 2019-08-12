Board rules Randy Law is not an independent candidate

WARREN

The Trumbull County Board of Elections has ruled that former Trumbull County Republican Party Chairman Randy Law did not sufficiently prove that he had disaffiliated himself from the Republican party when he sought to run as an independent candidate for Warren mayor.

Local attorney Dan Letson filed the challenge to Law's candidacy and argued his reasons why to the elections board during a hearing this morning.

The board later voted 3-1 to remove Law from the ballot as an independent. Law said afterward he will appeal the decision to the Ohio Supreme Court, saying he has "case law on our side."

He added, "In am very confident I will be on the ballot in November."

The elections board earlier today ruled that a sitting mayor and a sitting Warren Board of Education member cannot run as independents in the November election because of flaws in their candidate petitions.

The mayor is Shirley McIntosh of West Farmington. The Warren Board of Education member is Andre Coleman.

In addition to McIntosh and Coleman, 16 others were removed from the ballot for flaws in their nominating petitions. None of the 18 can file as a write-in, elections officials said.