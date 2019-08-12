Blood Drives
TODAY
St. Christine Parish, 3165 Schenley Ave., Youngstown, 1 to 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, Liberty, 2 to 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Calvary United Methodist Church, 12062 South Ave., North Lima, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Canfield Library, 43 W. Main St., 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Grace AME Church, 1137 Main St. SW, Warren, noon to 5 p.m.
Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Drive, Canfield, 1 to 6 p.m.
Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, 1 to 6 p.m.
