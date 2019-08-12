Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Francheska Nunez Centeno and Jose Nieves, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 10.
Ashley and Matthew Garver, Columbiana, girl, Aug. 10.
Michaela Clark, East Liverpool, boy, Aug. 10.
Ashley and Jacob Zimmerman, Lowellville, boy, Aug. 10.
Alyssa Thomas and Mathieu Grimaldi, Austintown, girl, Aug. 10.
Casey and William Slavin, girl, Aug. 10.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.