August 12, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Francheska Nunez Centeno and Jose Nieves, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 10.

Ashley and Matthew Garver, Columbiana, girl, Aug. 10.

Michaela Clark, East Liverpool, boy, Aug. 10.

Ashley and Jacob Zimmerman, Lowellville, boy, Aug. 10.

Alyssa Thomas and Mathieu Grimaldi, Austintown, girl, Aug. 10.

Casey and William Slavin, girl, Aug. 10.

