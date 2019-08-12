Agenda Tuesday

Beaver Township Public Records Commission, special meeting, 5:30 p.m., 11999 South Ave., North Lima.

Canfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., 21 S. Broad St.

Craig Beach Village Council, 7 p.m., 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

Warren school board, athletic council meeting, 5:15 p.m., athletic director’s conference room, high school, 860 Elm Road NE; board meeting, 6 p.m., Harriet T. Upton room, administration building, 105 High St. NE.

Western Reserve Port Authority, aviation meeting, 1 p.m., economic development office, Suite 500, PNC Bank building, 100 E. Federal St., Youngstown.

Youngstown Board of Education, regular meeting, 4:30 p.m., meeting room at Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St., Youngstown.

