18 removed from ballot by Trumbull election board
WARREN — The Trumbull County Board of Elections has ruled that a sitting mayor and a sitting Warren Board of Education member cannot run as independents in the November election because of flaws in their candidate petitions.
The mayor is Shirley McIntosh of West Farmington. The Warren Board of Education member is Andre Coleman.
In addition to McIntosh and Coleman, 16 others were removed from the ballot for flaws in their nominating petitions.
The elections board also began a hearing today to hear evidence and decide whether Randy Law, former Trumbull County Republican Party chairman, properly disaffiliated himself from the Republican Party in order to run as an independent for Warren mayor.
The Board of Elections members are deliberating the matter at this time.
