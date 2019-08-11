Workshops on tap
Workshops on tap
YOUNGSTOWN
The Ohio Small Business Development and Export Assistance Network is having workshops, called “Where in the world are your customers?” on Aug. 21 and Aug. 28 at Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business Administration, 1 University Plaza. The sessions provide information about databases to help businesses make strategic decisions.
Registration is $25 and can be done online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/where-in-the-world-are-your-customers-tickets-66467015633#listing-organizer
Mission gets grant
YOUNGSTOWN
The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley recently received a $20,000 Helping Hands grant from the Allstate Foundation. The grant is awarded to nonprofits where Allstate owners, financial specialists and employees volunteer their time.
Nominate teachers
BOARDMAN
Sweeney Chevrolet has launched Equinox for Educators, a program that will award a two-year lease on a new vehicle to an area teacher.
The public is invited to nominate inspiring teachers by completing an online form at SweeneyCars.com. The deadline is Sept. 15. Five finalists will be chosen to attend an event next month at the dealership with one leaving in a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 2FL.
Real-estate classes
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business Administration will host real-estate licensure classes this fall. All classes are offered from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. in Williamson Hall, 221 N. Hazel St.
The schedule of classes and online registration can be found online under the continuing education tab – ysu.edu/realestate.
Seminar scheduled
BOARDMAN
The Mahoning-Shenango Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is having a seminar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Holiday Inn Boardman featuring Gail Perry, a national fundraising consultant, trainer and philanthropy leader.
Perry will deliver the keynote address followed by two educational sessions focusing on major gifts. The event will also feature a panel on government relations and legislative advocacy.
Go online to https://community.afpnet.org/afpohmahoningshenangochapter/new-item9/new-item929 to register.
