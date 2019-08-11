Vallourec Star has announced promotions at its Youngstown mills.

Sean Smith is now quality director of its operations in Youngstown, Houston and Muskogee, Okla.

Smith will have responsibility to assure consistent, high-quality products and processes and enforce quality standards for the company’s melting, rolling and finishing operations across its multiple U.S. locations.

He joined Vallourec in 2008 as an engineering manager at sister company VAM USA in Houston, moving to Youngstown to lead VAM USA’s premium thread line project. Most recently he served as Vallourec Star finishing mill manager in Youngstown.

Smith received his master’s degree in business administration from Kaplan University and his bachelor’s degree in industrial technology from Ohio University. He is committee chairman for the youth organization Young Life, Mahoning Valley chapter.

Mark Rambo has been named MPM operations manager. Formerly Melt Shop Operations manager, he takes on the added responsibility of the MPM rolling mill. In this new role, Rambo will lead both the steel making and MPM rolling operations for the company.

He joined the company in 1987, then North Star Steel, as a general operator in Youngstown. He also spent time in its Arizona operations. He has taken on increasing responsibilities in a series of successive promotions over time from team leader to supervisor to department manager.

John Kettler was appointed FQM Operations Manager. In his new role, Kettler will take leadership responsibility for the FQM pipe rolling and finishing mills, along with tooling and inspection. He joined the company in 2010, most recently as general supervisor of the FQM rolling operations in Youngstown.

He has previous industry experience as both an operator and supervisor for other pipe manufacturers.

Kettler earned his master’s degree in business administration from Youngstown State University and a bachelor’s degree in business from Western International University.

Youngstown-based professional truck driver Aaron Snyder will head to the National Truck Driving Championships, which will take place Wednesday through Saturday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

He will represent FedEx and his employer Moore’s P & D Service Inc. that provides service to FedEx Ground. Snyder earned this honor by capturing the Step Van title at the Ohio Truck Driving Championship earlier this summer. He will be one of 176 competitors representing FedEx at the annual event.

Drivers compete for national titles in each of nine vehicle classes and for the overall national grand champion title. The drivers accumulate points by demonstrating their driving skills and knowledge of the industry.

Farmers National Bank was recently named one of the 2019 Best Employers in Ohio by the Ohio Ohio SHRM State Council, Crain’s Cleveland Business and Best Companies Group.

The 2019 Best Employers in Ohio list is made up of 41 companies who are recognized as the best places of employment in the state, based on a survey of the companies’ policies, practices, philosophies, systems, demographics and employee satisfaction. For information, visit www.bestemployersoh.com.