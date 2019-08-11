Museum offers journey through New Mexico history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Hundreds of items representing centuries of New Mexico history will be on display as part of a new exhibit at the Albuquerque Museum.

The items range from letters written by outlaw Billy the Kid to more contemporary objects that are part of the Palace of the Governors extensive collection.

The Albuquerque Museum’s curator of art, Josie Lopez, tells Albuquerque television station KRQE that the exhibit – titled “A Past Rediscovered” – is like a journey through time that starts with the 1700s.

“There’s culture, there’s conflict, there’s art, there’s beauty, but there’s also challenging moments in history,” Lopez said.

Items in the exhibit include photographs from 1843, just years after the invention of photography, as well as a printing press and a rare painting on bison hide that depicts the 1720 defeat of Spanish troops and their allies in present-day Nebraska.

The exhibit at the Albuquerque Museum will run through Oct. 20.

Walt Disney World Skyliner to begin operating in Sept.

ORLANDO, Fla.

Disney visitors will get to try out the theme park’s new air gondolas in September.

Walt Disney World announced that the Disney Skyliner, which is like mini cabins in the sky, will begin operating Sept. 29 and will give guests a “a never-before-seen birds-eye view. “ It will transport visitors between Epcot, Hollywood Studios and several resorts.

The mini cabins will go about 11 miles per hour and hang as high as 60 feet in the air at some points.

The rides will last between five and 15 minutes.

Royal Caribbean to offer year-round cruises from NOLA

NEW ORLEANS

Royal Caribbean will begin year-round cruises from New Orleans beginning in January.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the 2,744-passenger Majesty of the Seas will begin sailing out of the Port of New Orleans in 2020 and run through April 2021. It will sail on seven-night voyages – Saturday to Saturday – to the Bahamas and western Caribbean.

The port already is home to year-round cruises by two Carnival ships and to winter-season cruises aboard Norwegian Cruise Lines.

Royal Caribbean returned to New Orleans on a seasonal basis from December 2018 to March with the 2,435-passenger Vision of the Seas.

In 2018 Port NOLA set a record with 1.18 million cruise passengers and 235 ship calls. The port anticipates about 1.45 million cruise passengers and 341 ship calls in 2020.

Guidebook serves 100 suggestions for hungry visitors

ATLANTA

Hungry visitors in Georgia can now find a list of 100 restaurant specialties recommended by the state’s tourism agency.

The Tourism Division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development has just published its fifth edition of the Explore Georgia Official State Culinary Guide. It includes a list of “Georgia’s 100 Plates” – top dishes from restaurants across the state nominated by local residents.

The list includes sweet tea fried chicken at the Mystic Grill in Covington, pimento cheese wontons at Sweet Auburn Barbecue in Atlanta, and fish tacos with chorizo sauce and pear puree at the Tybee Island Social Club on the coast.

Copies of the culinary guide can be picked up for free at 11 visitor centers across Georgia. It’s also available online.

Associated Press