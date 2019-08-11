METRO DIGEST || Marine Corps reunion

Marine Corps reunion planned Saturday at Youngstown club

YOUNGSTOWN

A limited number of tickets remain for the 40th annual Marine Corps reunion, which will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Saxon Club, 710 S. Meridian Road, in Youngstown.

There are no ticket sales at the door for the buffet-style meal. To inquire about tickets, which are $27 per person, call 330-533-6084 or 330-720-4513.

Maj. Andrew Hornfeck, commanding officer of Recruiting Station Pittsburgh, 1st Marine Corps District, is the guest speaker.

Applications accepted for Ohio Minority Health Month grants

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Commission on Minority Health announced that applications for Fiscal Year 2020 Minority Health Month requests for proposal, Round 2, and Fiscal Year 2020 Demonstration Grant (MIH) requests for proposal Round 2, are open.

For information, visit the Ohio Commission’s website at www.mih.ohio.gov and go to the grant opportunities page at https://www.mih.ohio.gov/Home/Grant-Opportunities , then scroll down to the MHM RFP or the MIH RFP Demonstration Grant Section.

Current applications are due in the MHGM system by Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m.

All applicants must use the OCMH system to apply for Commission funding. No paper, hand-delivered, faxed, emailed or US/FedEx/UPS mailed applications will be accepted. One temporary exception is MGS applications ,which will remain on paper for the time being.

Shooting permits waived Saturday

COLUMBUS

The Grand River Wildlife Area, 6693 Hoffman Norton Road, Bristolville, is one of the Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife Class A, B and C shooting ranges that recreational shooters are invited to use Saturday during Ohio’s Free Range Day when shooting range permits are waived.

During Free Range Day, new shooters can gain hands-on experience with firearms at no charge from certified instructors at one of five ranges where staff will offer on-site instruction to new or beginning shooters and will provide equipment, ammunition, and ear and eye protection free of charge from noon to 4 p.m., except at Indian Creek Wildlife Area, 4258 Snowhill Road, Fayetteville, which will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Follow the signs to the shotgun range on Campbell Road.

Other ranges are: Deer Creek Wildlife Area, state Rout e 207 and Cook Yankeetown Road N.E., Mt. Sterling; Woodbury Wildlife Area, 41384 state Route 541, Warsaw; and Cardinal Shooting Center, 3389 county Road 225, Marengo.