Job skills workshop

YOUNGSTOWN

YWCA Mahoning Valley, 25 W. Rayen Ave., will host a job skills workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday Aug. 12-29. The workshop is open to women and men who are at least 18 years old. Jobseekers will work with a coach and receive instruction in career exploration, resume writing, and interview practice to increase their employability. Workshops also focus on job retention, stability and financial literacy. Featured in the workshops are visits to area resources, including Ohio Means Jobs and the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s Career and Job Center. Earn $100 stipend upon completion of the program. Call 330-746-6361, ext. 122 for information.

NOMS annual golf outing on Friday

HUBBARD

NOMS Ankle & Foot Care Centers will host its 21st annual Diabetes Golf Benefit, a four-person scramble, Friday at the Pine Lakes Golf Club, 6233 W. Liberty St. A shotgun start is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., following a 9:30 a.m. registration. The $100 fee per golfer includes 18 holes of golf, lunch and dinner, beverages on the course and skill contests. Lunch will be served on the course with dinner at the pavilion immediately following the event. Players can sign up as a foursome, individuals or pairs. Proceeds will benefit the Diabetes Partnership of Mahoning Valley, which provides education, resources and support for people and families living with diabetes. The event has been sponsored by Ankle & Foot Care Centers since 1999 and has raised nearly $185,000 for services and education for diabetes patients. For information, call Michael Vallas at 330-758-6226, ext. 207.