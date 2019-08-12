J. D. Salinger's works finally go digital

Associated Press

NEW YORK

You'll finally be able to catch the late J.D. Salinger's books in digital format.

Longtime Salinger publisher Little, Brown and Company said all four of his works, including "The Catcher in the Rye," will be made available as e-books Tuesday, marking the first time that the entirety of his published work will be available in digital format.

His son, Matt Salinger, said the digital holdout ended because many readers use e-books exclusively and some people with disabilities can only use them.

"There were few things my father loved more than the full tactile experience of reading a printed book, but he may have loved his readers more — and not just the 'ideal private reader' he wrote about, but all his readers," said Salinger, who helps oversee his father's literary estate.

In addition to "The Catcher in the Rye," the e-books include "Nine Stories," ''Franny and Zooey," and "Raise High the Roof Beam, Carpenters and Seymour: An Introduction."

The electronic publication continues a yearlong centennial celebration of author's birth and his contributions to literature.