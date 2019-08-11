Group to portray historical first ladies

Staff report

LIBERTY

Salem Preservation Society members will be dressed in period costume and performing as first ladies married to notable American presidents in a special program at Kravitz Deli meeting room, 3135 Belmont Ave, at 10 a.m., Saturday.

The event is sponsored by the William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society.

The program is open to the public. Admission is $6 ($5 for nonmembers). The event includes refreshments and a 50/50 drawing to benefit the society’s education mission.

Instrumental music will be performed by Dolores DePietro. Reservations are suggested; call society chairman Richard S. Scarsella at 330-726-8277.

The Salem Preservation Society presents programs designed to preserve local history and culture. The first ladies series includes the wives of several presidents, including those from Ohio.

