Girl, 7, injured in crossfire of bullets in Cleveland


August 11, 2019 at 11:05p.m.

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Police say several males were shooting at one another in Cleveland when a 7-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire and grazed by a bullet.

Cleveland police report that the shooting occurred near an intersection in the city’s Union-Miles neighborhood shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. A bullet grazed the child’s back.

Police say she was treated at a hospital.

Authorities said they weren’t sure how many people were involved in the shooting. No arrests were immediately made by police.

The investigation continued Sunday.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000