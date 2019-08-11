METRO DIGEST || Vindy GM on CNN this morning

General manager of Vindicator to appear on CNN talk show

YOUNGSTOWN

Mark Brown, general manager of The Vindicator will appear on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” today at 11:45 a.m.

He will discuss the imminent closing of The Vindicator on Aug. 31 and the future of newspapers in this country.

“Reliable Sources” is a weekly Sunday morning talk show that focuses on an analysis of the American news media.

Free supplies for kids at Saturday event

YOUNGSTOWN

Foursquare Neighborhood Block Watch and others will host a Kids’ Day and school supply giveaway from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the playground at Falls Avenue and Hillman Street on the South Side.

There will be bookbags filled with school supplies for students in kindergarten through seventh grade, and bags of supplies for students in grades eight through 12. Hot dogs, hamburgers and other refreshments will be provided.

KSU commencement scheduled Saturday

KENT

Kent State University will have its summer commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center.

The university will confer 1,165 degrees – 285 associate degrees, 572 bachelor’s degrees, 228 master’s degrees, 66 doctoral degrees and 14 educational specialist degrees.

The undergraduate degree ceremony for bachelor’s and associate degrees will begin at 9:30 a.m. The 1:30 p.m. ceremony recognizes advanced degree graduates receiving their master’s, doctoral and educational specialist degrees.

Sensory playground to open at school

YOUNGSTOWN

The Regional Chamber and Jodi Harmon will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday for the Potential Development School for Students with Autism Elementary/Middle School, 2400 Market St.

The school will celebrate the opening of a sensory-friendly playground and four new classrooms. The school also will rename the building in honor of the Hine Memorial Fund, which made the additions possible.

The Handel Foundation and Helms Foundation also will be recognized for playground enhancements and high school art-program donations, respectively. For information, call Jodi Harmon at 330-746-7641 or email jodi@potentialdevelopment.org.

Y’town school board to meet Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Board of Education will meet in regular session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the meeting room at Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St. Last week, the board failed to garner enough votes to place a renewal tax levy on the November ballot.