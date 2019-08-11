Building realignment tops list of adjustments for Boardman students

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

The start of the school year will be an adjustment for many Boardman students this month as the district’s realignment plan goes into effect.

The highlight of the realignment plan released in January was the closure of Market Street Elementary at the end of the 2018-2019 school year. Superintendent Tim Saxton said the closing will save the district an estimated $500,000 annually.

Elementary-school students who attended Market Street have been reassigned to the district’s remaining three elementary schools: West Boulevard, Stadium Drive and Robinwood Lane.

Teachers and classified staff also have been reassigned. Market Street Principal Billie Jo Johnson will replace Robinwood Lane Principal Don Robinson, who retired at the end of the year.

To make room for incoming Market Street students, fourth grade at each elementary school will move to Center Intermediate School on Market Street.

The district plans to make adjustments for the fourth grade to alleviate parents’ concerns about being educated with older students.

“Fourth-graders will be treated with an elementary flavor,” said Saxton. For example, fourth-grade classes won’t use bells between classes.

District central offices that were located in Center have been converted to 12 new classrooms.

The high-school library is in the process of being converted into central offices for administration and school board personnel.

The teachers’ lounge was formerly located next to the cafeteria. This room is being converted to a technology center to replace the library.

“That’s what we want to design the space for,” said Saxton. “More tech, more modern.”

Renovations totaled $139,450.

The district also has hired additional personnel. Despite the new faces in the district, the administration was able to cut six positions through attrition.

Mark Zura, the former director of Student Services, has left to take the same job in Poland School district, where his children are educated.

Zura was replaced by Katie Fallo, who previously worked at Warren City Schools as a supervisor of special education.

The district has also purchased and installed new LED lights for the high school gymnasium. The upgrade cost is just under $50,000 for equipment and labor.

But Saxton estimated the return on investment is about three years.

The district’s new bus garage located behind the police department is also up and running for this year. The former bus garage lot was sold for $305,000.

“We’re getting leaner and saving money,” Saxton said. “But we’re just as efficient.”