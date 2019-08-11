Agenda Monday


August 11, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Monday

Austintown Township trustees, regular meeting, 6 p.m., 82 Ohltown Road.

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., Boardman Fire Station, 7440 Market St.

Brookfield Township trustees, special meeting in executive session, 5 p.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Lordstown Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, regular meeting, 6:30 p.m., Beloit village, 17893 Fifth St., Beloit.

Mill Creek MetroParks commissioners, 6 p.m., McMahon Hall, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000