Agenda Monday
Austintown Township trustees, regular meeting, 6 p.m., 82 Ohltown Road.
Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., Boardman Fire Station, 7440 Market St.
Brookfield Township trustees, special meeting in executive session, 5 p.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.
Lordstown Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.
Mahoning County commissioners, regular meeting, 6:30 p.m., Beloit village, 17893 Fifth St., Beloit.
Mill Creek MetroParks commissioners, 6 p.m., McMahon Hall, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.
