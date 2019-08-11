Agenda Monday

Austintown Township trustees, regular meeting, 6 p.m., 82 Ohltown Road.

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., Boardman Fire Station, 7440 Market St.

Brookfield Township trustees, special meeting in executive session, 5 p.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Lordstown Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, regular meeting, 6:30 p.m., Beloit village, 17893 Fifth St., Beloit.

Mill Creek MetroParks commissioners, 6 p.m., McMahon Hall, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

