Woman arraigned in spat that hurt baby

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A domestic incident involving an “extremely intoxicated” city woman may have caused a 6-month-old infant to fall down a set of concrete steps, according to a city police report.

Tammy M. Sponaugle, 53, of South Richview Avenue, faces a misdemeanor count of assault after being accused of fighting with another resident who lived at her home Tuesday, according to a city police report.

That woman claims Sponaugle kept her from retrieving belongings from the home by striking her in the throat and slamming a door on her hand, shattering glass that cut the woman’s hand and causing the baby to be “flung” from her arms.

The baby’s fall left “a large bump” on his head, the report states. The baby was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Sponaugle, who police noted was “extremely intoxicated,” told police the other woman punched the window herself.

Neighbors who witnessed the altercation backed the other woman’s claims, the report states.

Sponaugle pleaded not guilty to the charge during her arraignment Tuesday in municipal court. She was released from the Mahoning County jail on her own recognizance and is set for a pretrial in October, court records show.