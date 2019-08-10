Vindicator general manager to appear on 'Reliable Sources'


August 10, 2019 at 5:40p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mark Brown, general manager of The Vindicator, will appear on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” Sunday at 11:45 a.m.

He will discuss the imminent closing of The Vindicator on Aug. 31 and the future of newspapers in this country.

“Reliable Sources” is a weekly Sunday morning talk show that focuses on an analysis of the American news media.

