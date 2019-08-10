Valley Christian returns some size and speed

By BRIAN DZENIS

Valley Christian is missing some of its big names from the past few years as the likes of Milan Square, Jordan Trowers and Altwjuan Beck-Lindsey have all graduated, but the Eagles’ makeup remains the same: low numbers, but enough size and speed to be competitive in 2019.

Valley Christian — which carries 36 players this season — is coming off a 5-6 season that ended with a 47-28 playoff loss to Mapleton. The Eagles have made the postseason in the past two years with the head-coaching tandem of Jomont Ware and Jeff Hether. Now, it’s just Ware who has the title and he said that’s basically all that’s changed. His outlook for the team remains the same.

“We stay together. We play together. We trust one another and keep faith in God,” Ware said. “It’s what we lean on and if we can do those things, we’ll see where the cards fall.”

OFFENSE

Junior Tyrone Lindsey — Altwjuan’s younger brother — replaces Square at quarterback after previously playing wide receiver. He brings an athletic pedigree to the table as a member of the Eagles’ state title-winning 4x200 relay in 2018 and was part of a fourth-place relay in 2019.

“Running track has really built up my speed,” Lindsey said. “I really needed that speed because last year, I wasn’t as fast as I needed to be.”

Izaiah McKinley and Malachi Gibbs form the backfield behind Lindsey. Senior Scott Hornbuckle Jr., junior Luis Velasquez Jr. and sophomore Raquan Bell will see time at wideout and Ware said there are a few freshmen in that mix.

Four of the Eagles’ five starting offensive lineman return this fall. Eric Davis, a 6-foot-4, 296-pound junior tackle, has been the subject of inquiry from several Division I schools since his sophomore year. Senior guard De’Mar Brown is another huge asset at 6-3 and 305. Tackle Nasir Long and center Warren Harris also return on the o-line and Brendan Strong is the newcomer.

“We’re coming along well. We just need to get in shape,” Harris said of theline. “We need a little more energy.”

DEFENSE

Valley Christian runs a 4-2-5 defense and the size on the line is the same on the other side of the ball. Davis, Brown, Strong, Harris and Phillip Chandler Cox will all see time in the trenches.

Ware was reluctant to name any freshmen that could contribute to his team, but was quick to name first-year Veshun Gurley as someone that has impressed enough in fall camp to be considered a starting linebacker.

“He’s going to be good,” Ware said. “I knew he was going to be good ever since I saw him in middle school. I thought he was just going to start with special teams, but he just got really strong in the weight room.”

Senior Dorian Cox holds the other starting linebacker spot. Lindsey will serve as the starting free safety with McKinley at strong safety. Bell and Hornbuckle are the primary cornerbacks.

SPECIAL TEAMS

In addition to serving as a lineman, Long will be the punter. The team has been working out a few soccer players to try and find a kicker.