Realtor Park

LISBON

The Beaver Creek Area Association of Realtors, the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors and the Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce recently broke ground on Realtor Park, a new park adjacent to the trail head parking area just off South Market Street.

The park will feature a pergola, seating and signage showing the Greenway Trail route and a map of downtown Lisbon. The park was made possible by a $5,000 grant from the National Association of Realtors. Grading and site preparation will begin this month. Construction and landscaping will be conducted by the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center, Boy Scouts and real-estate association volunteers. The dedication ceremony is planned for October.

Ribbon-cutting event

GIRARD

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Jesus Angel will have a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Wednesday for El Torero Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 30 N. State Road. With locations in Warren and Cortland, this will be El Torero’s third location. For information, call Angel at 330-530-7786 or email eltorero_angel@hotmail.com.

Hunt Valve contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State st., dba Union Flonetics, won a $136,610 federal contract set aside for small business from the Defense Logistics Agency for manufacture of safety-relief valves.

Trump to visit Pa.

MONACA, PA. (AP)

President Donald Trump is coming to western Pennsylvania next week to visit a multibillion-dollar ethane cracker plant under construction.

A White House official said Thursday the visit to the 386-acre site in Monaca will take place Tuesday. It had been planned for this week, before the two mass shootings occurred.

The massive Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals plant will convert natural-gas liquids into plastic pellets to be used in manufacturing. There are about 5,000 construction workers on the site.

Shell said it expects to have about 600 permanent workers at the Ohio River facility, once it’s fully built and up and running in the early 2020s. The plant will be operated by Shell Polymers.

Mattel shares sink on whistleblower letter

NEW YORK (AP)

Shares in Mattel tumbled more than 10 percent in morning trading after the toymaker pulled a debt offering upon learning of a letter from an anonymous whistleblower.

The details of the complaint were not revealed, but the company said late Thursday it was made aware of the letter Tuesday.

Mattel terminated the offering of notes due in 2027 which was to close Thursday. Mattel said it planned to refinance other senior notes due October 2020.

The El Segundo, Calif., company has about $2.86 billion in long-term debt, according to a regulatory filing last month.

Mattel Inc. shares fell to $12.05 in early trading.

