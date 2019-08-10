Prayer vigil

YOUNGSTOWN

St. John Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave., is inviting the community to a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to plan a prayer vigil for the people killed during the Texas and Dayton massacres. The tentative date for the prayer vigil is 6 p.m. Thursday. For information, call Rose at 330-941-0475.

Second anniversary

YOUNGSTOWN

Shelly and the NEW Corinthians will celebrate their second anniversary at 5 p.m. Sunday at Lighthouse Covenant Ministries, 1755 Shehy St. Special guests will be The Gospel Travelers from Cleveland, and Lillie Wells will serve as mistress of ceremonies.

Ice cream social

BOARDMAN

Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St., will have an ice cream social after the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday.

Study group

LIBERTY

The Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1226 Naylor-Lloyd Road, will offer a new study group “OM-Ongoing Metaphysics” at 6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. The group’s facilitator is Roger Dale Juntunen. The class is free, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 330-539-0122 or email info@unitycentre.com.

Church in the park

LIBERTY

New Life Christian Fellowship will have a nondenominational worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in Church Hill Park on Belmont Avenue. There will be a picnic after worship. The event is free.

Come as you are

YOUNGSTOWN

Rising Star Baptist Church, 2943 Wardle Ave., has its annual Come As You Are Day, during the 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship service. Church founder and planter the Rev. John Tatum will give the morning sermon. After the service, a family-friendly luau-themed picnic will take place on the church grounds that will feature food and children’s activities. The event is free and open to the public.

Anniversary celebration

BOARDMAN

Simon Road Church of God, 4750 Simon Road, will celebrate its 90th anniversary with a Heritage Celebration at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Guest speakers will be Rev. Timothy and Angelita Downing, missionaries to Ecuador. The service is open to the public.

Free gospel concert

ROGERS

The Rogers Assembly of God, 8251 Sprucevale Road, will host a gospel concert at 6 p.m. next Saturday in the fellowship hall. The concert will feature the groups Beyond the Scars and Sons of Liberty. Sons of Liberty also will perform at the 10:30 a.m. service the following day. The concert will be free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be taken, and food will be available for purchase from the Royal Rangers.

Free gospel concert

SALEM

Salem Community Center, 1098 N. Ellsworth Ave., will host a Southern gospel concert featuring Salem’s own Ted Thorne at 7 p.m. Aug. 19. The concert is free. A love offering will be taken and light refreshments will be served. For information, visit www.salemcommunitycenter.com or call 330-332-5885.

Appreciation dinner

CAMPBELL

Living Word Church will host a semiformal appreciation dinner for city officials from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 13 at Archangel Michael Community Center, 401 12th St. Honorees include Mayor Nicholas Phillips, police Chief Patrick Kelly and fire Chief Nicholas Hrelec. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the mayor’s office or by calling Teresa at 330-755-1451 by the end of August.

Assumption pilgrimage

NORTH JACKSON

Our Lady of Lebanon Basilica and National Shrine, 2759 N. Lipkey Road, will host the 54th annual Assumption Pilgrimage on Tuesday through Wednesday. The event includes daily liturgies, confessions, candlelit processions, youth activities and more, presented by Bishop George V. Murry, Archbishop William C. Skurla, Bishop A. Elias Zaidan and Bishop Gregory J. Mansour. For information and the daily schedule, visit www.ourladyoflebanonshrine.com or call 330-538-3351.

Outdoor service

ANDOVER

Andover United Methodist Church will host the Drive-In Outdoor Service, a casual interdenominational worship service, at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday through Sept. 1 at Wildwood Acres Campground, 6091 Marvin Road.

The service reaches out to tourists, campers and all people interested in worshiping in nature.

Special music will be provided by the Golden Street Singers on Sunday and Dan Shall on Aug. 25.

Special guest lecture

BOaRDMAN

Great Conjunction Spiritual Center will host an evening with Victoria Price, daughter of the late actor Vincent Price, at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave.

Price will discuss the life and career of her father as well as details of her own spiritual journey. Copies of her book, “The Way of Being Lost,” as well as her biography of Vincent Price will be available for purchase and signing. Tickets are $20 at www.greatconjunction.org, or $25 at the door. Seating is limited. Call 330-328-2308 for information.

100th anniversary

CAMPBELL

St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, 159 Reed Ave., will celebrate its 100th anniversary with Mass at 3 p.m. Sept. 15. A reception and dinner will follow at the Palermo Center, 394 Tenney Ave. Tickets for the reception will be $35 per person. For information or reservations, call Mariann at 330-755-1979 or 330-720-8839.

Golf outing

LISBON

Good Hope Lutheran Church will host its annual golf outing Sept. 14 at Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course, 1774 state Route 7, to raise money to defray the costs for next year’s campers at Camp Frederick. The deadline to register is Aug. 31. The fee is $75 per player. For information, visit www.campfrederickohio.com/events, email info@campfrederickohio.com, or call 330-227-3633.

Jubilee service

YOUNGSTOWN

The 100 Plus Foundation will have its 13th annual Jubilee service at 5 p.m. Sunday at Heavenly Place Church of God in Christ, 1350 Katherine Ave. The theme will be “Precious Memories, 1 Corinthians 15:51-58.” The keynote speaker will be Pastor Michelle Moore from Cathedral Worship Center in Euclid. The foundation will honor three deceased members, and will recognize their contributions to the foundation and community. The honorees are Sheila Conley, Veronica McCullough and Jacqueline Barrett.

Interfaith picnic

YOUNGSTOWN

Congregation Rodef Sholom will host an interfaith community picnic in Wick Park on the North Side at 6 p.m. Aug. 22. To attend, RSVP to the office at 330-744-5001 by Aug. 19.

Dance gathering

GIRARD

Dance Manifest Global Minstries will host the 2019 gathering on Friday and next Saturday at the Metroplex Expo Center, 1620 Motor Inn Drive. Doors will open at 6:30 a.m., registration will begin at 6:45 a.m., and sessions will start at 8 a.m. Each evening, there will be a praise and worship service at 7:30 p.m.

Shoes giveaway

HUBBARD

Chestnut Ridge Church of God, 7215 Chestnut Ridge Road, will distribute free, new tennis shoes to school age children from kindergarten through grade 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Students must be residents of/or attending school in Hubbard, Masury, Brookfield, Liberty, Girard, Sharon, Hermitage, Farrell or West Middlesex. Available sizes will be children’s 101/2 through adult size 12, boys and girls. Children must come with a parent or legal guardian and provide proof of residency. For information, call 330-534-0084.

Clothing, supplies

CANFIELD

Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, will host its annual family clothing and school supplies giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17, in the fellowship hall.

PFS received grants

YOUNGSTOWN

Protestant Family Service recently received a $20,000 grant from the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio for its “Aid to Elderly in Crisis” and “Pathway to Stability” programs. As a result, eligible heads of household can be assisted with emergency service until January or until funds are depleted. Call 330-746-4600 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to make an appointment to determine eligibility.

PFS also recently received a $6,802 grant from the Youngstown Foundation for capital improvement for the office, and a donation of chairs for the PFS board room from the Gasser Chair Company.

