Man found bloody near McMyler Street and Nevada Avenue in Warren

Staff report

WARREN

A man suffered broken bones, possible internal injuries and severe cuts after police say he was left bloody on the ground Thursday night near Nevada Avenue and McMyler Street.

Officers arrived on scene about 10:50 p.m. and saw three individuals standing in front of a car and an unidentified victim lying on the ground.

The individuals told police the man had been robbed and hit by a car. Officers observed a large amount of blood, and the victim rolled from his stomach to his back asking for help.

When asked if he had identification, the man nodded and pointed to his shorts, but the pockets were inside out, the report said.

Police found a blue tote with blood around the edge at an abandoned house at 2046 McMyler, and marks in the driveway made it appear the victim was dragged from that location to the road.

The man was first taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center and after some tests he was flown to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Police are searching for suspects. Warren police did not return a call from The Vindicator late Friday afternoon to check for updates.