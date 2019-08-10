Man found bloody near McMyler Street and Nevada Avenue in Warren
Staff report
WARREN
A man suffered broken bones, possible internal injuries and severe cuts after police say he was left bloody on the ground Thursday night near Nevada Avenue and McMyler Street.
Officers arrived on scene about 10:50 p.m. and saw three individuals standing in front of a car and an unidentified victim lying on the ground.
The individuals told police the man had been robbed and hit by a car. Officers observed a large amount of blood, and the victim rolled from his stomach to his back asking for help.
When asked if he had identification, the man nodded and pointed to his shorts, but the pockets were inside out, the report said.
Police found a blue tote with blood around the edge at an abandoned house at 2046 McMyler, and marks in the driveway made it appear the victim was dragged from that location to the road.
The man was first taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center and after some tests he was flown to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Police are searching for suspects. Warren police did not return a call from The Vindicator late Friday afternoon to check for updates.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 9, 2019 9:55 p.m.
Witnesses say injured man robbed, hit by car
- January 26, 2019 midnight
Man shot in Warren
- December 29, 2003 midnight
Man beaten, robbed
- December 31, 2003 midnight
Man beaten, robbed
- January 4, 2018 12:04 a.m.
Girard man, 66, indicted in November assault on elderly relative
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.