Mental-health summit on children set for September

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Gov. Mike DeWine says a pediatric mental-health summit to help the state’s communities provide mental health support to children across the state is set for Ohio.

DeWine said Thursday that after Dayton’s mass shooting and this spring’s tornadoes, children in western Ohio’s Miami Valley region are dealing with “more trauma than they’ve likely ever experienced.” He saidthat trauma is compounded by struggles they and other children face every day.

The “Building Resiliency: A Pediatric Mental Health Summit” will be Sept. 26 at Dayton Children’s Hospital.