Mental-health summit on children set for September
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
Gov. Mike DeWine says a pediatric mental-health summit to help the state’s communities provide mental health support to children across the state is set for Ohio.
DeWine said Thursday that after Dayton’s mass shooting and this spring’s tornadoes, children in western Ohio’s Miami Valley region are dealing with “more trauma than they’ve likely ever experienced.” He saidthat trauma is compounded by struggles they and other children face every day.
The “Building Resiliency: A Pediatric Mental Health Summit” will be Sept. 26 at Dayton Children’s Hospital.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 9, 2019 9:09 a.m.
DeWine: Pediatric mental health summit set for Ohio
- September 26, 2018 midnight
DeWine, Cordray are in good health, doctors say
- August 7, 2019 midnight
ohio DeWine proposes changes to address shootings
- September 26, 2012 midnight
Ohio officials to study use of psychiatric drugs
- January 14, 2019 midnight
DeWine takes oath as Ohio’s 70th governor
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.