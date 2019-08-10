Judge sentences man to 60 years for supplying drugs to young mom

Staff report

CLEVELAND

A Warren man could spend the rest of his life in federal prison for supplying the heroin used in the fatal overdose of a young mother in 2017.

John G. Simer II, 40, was sentenced Friday to 60 years in federal prison, according to a release from the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.

A jury in March convicted him on counts of distribution of heroin that resulted in death, possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and body armor and using firearms for drug trafficking.

U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Boyko sentenced Simer to 55 years, with a consecutive five years on the firearm charge alone.

Simer sold the Warren mother heroin March 20, 2017, and she later overdosed, according to court documents and testimony.

Warren police serving a search warrant at Simer’s home the following April found more drugs as well as guns and body armor, the latter of which Simer was barred from owning after aggravated robbery and other firearms convictions.

“This defendant was a one-man crime wave,” said Justin Herdman, U.S. attorney. “He sold heroin that killed a young mother and was found to have carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, firearms, ammunition and body armor. Our community is safer with him locked up for decades.”

Warren Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit investigated the case.

“I hope this case serves as a cautionary tale to anyone who thinks their criminal liability ends after they have sold their drugs,” said Warren police Chief Eric Merkel. “We will continue to investigate these overdose deaths and bring those responsible to justice.”