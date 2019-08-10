HAPPY 90th BIRTHDAY Cecil Sestilio Lucci

HONOREE

Residence: New Middletown

Date of birth: Aug. 26, 1929, in Pacentro, Italy

FAMILY

Parents: Giuseppe and Concetta (LaRocca) Lucci

Siblings: Alberto Lucci and Anna Centofanti, both deceased

Spouse: Angeline P. (DelGarbino) Lucci, deceased

Children: Judge Eugene A. (Amy) Lucci of Concord Township; Joseph D. Lucci of New Middletown; and retired Air Force Maj. Richard M. (Cynthia) Lucci of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Grandchildren: Four

Great-grandchildren: Five

BACKGROUND

Employment: Retired after 33 years as a journeyman pipefitter/coverer from Youngstown Sheet & Tube; worked an additional 15 years doing maintenance for Covelli Enterprises; and in his early years, he was a state-licensed cosmetologist

Memberships: Lifelong member and past officer of the Pacentrano Club in Youngstown and attends St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown

Military service: Served in the Army National Guard during the Korean War

ADDITIONAL INTERESTS

Other information/lifestyle: Active in several bocce leagues and still plays at many locations throughout the area. He also plays morra, and his team, Rulli Bros., won the Youngstown Morra League championship this past year.

CELEBRATIONS

Date and location: Family will gather Aug. 17 for a celebration at his son’s home in Concord Township