HAPPY 90th BIRTHDAY Cecil Sestilio Lucci
HONOREE
Residence: New Middletown
Date of birth: Aug. 26, 1929, in Pacentro, Italy
FAMILY
Parents: Giuseppe and Concetta (LaRocca) Lucci
Siblings: Alberto Lucci and Anna Centofanti, both deceased
Spouse: Angeline P. (DelGarbino) Lucci, deceased
Children: Judge Eugene A. (Amy) Lucci of Concord Township; Joseph D. Lucci of New Middletown; and retired Air Force Maj. Richard M. (Cynthia) Lucci of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Grandchildren: Four
Great-grandchildren: Five
BACKGROUND
Employment: Retired after 33 years as a journeyman pipefitter/coverer from Youngstown Sheet & Tube; worked an additional 15 years doing maintenance for Covelli Enterprises; and in his early years, he was a state-licensed cosmetologist
Memberships: Lifelong member and past officer of the Pacentrano Club in Youngstown and attends St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown
Military service: Served in the Army National Guard during the Korean War
ADDITIONAL INTERESTS
Other information/lifestyle: Active in several bocce leagues and still plays at many locations throughout the area. He also plays morra, and his team, Rulli Bros., won the Youngstown Morra League championship this past year.
CELEBRATIONS
Date and location: Family will gather Aug. 17 for a celebration at his son’s home in Concord Township
