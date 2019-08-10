Financier Jeffrey Epstein found dead in jail cell
NEW YORK
Jeffrey Epstein has died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges in New York. a former law enforcement official told The Associated Press today.
The medical examiner's office in Manhattan confirmed the financier's death.
The former law enforcement official said Epstein was found dead Saturday morning at the Manhattan Correctional Center. The official had been briefed on the matter but spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to discuss it publicly.
Epstein's arrest last month launched separate investigations into how authorities handled his case initially when similar charges were first brought against him in Florida more than a decade ago. U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resigned last month after coming under fire for overseeing that deal when he was U.S. attorney in Miami.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 25, 2019 9:40 a.m.
UPDATE | Jeffrey Epstein injured in jail cell
- July 7, 2019 12:36 a.m.
Financier Epstein arrested on sex charges
- July 31, 2019 1:05 p.m.
Judge sets tentative date for Jeffrey Epstein's trial
- July 26, 2019 midnight
Trump defends rapper charged with assault
- July 8, 2019 11:11 a.m.
UPDATE | Wealthy financier charged with molesting dozens of girls
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.