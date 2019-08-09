YMCA Community Cup wellness challenge kicks off tonight

YOUNGSTOWN — The YMCA of Youngstown's 30th annual Community Cup kicks off at 6 p.m. tonight at the Central Y, 17 N. Champion St.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, Community Cup chairman, will lead 23 teams from across the Mahoning Valley to start the festivities. The event will feature the ceremonial lighting of the Golden Torch, the singing of the national anthem, the banner competition and pep rally.

The Community Cup promotes the importance of fitness, teamwork and sportsmanship, according to a YMCA news release.