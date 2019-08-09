YEARS AGO FOR AUG. 9

Today is Friday, Aug. 9, the 221st day of 2019. There are 144 days left in the year.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

On this date in:

1854: Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden,” which describes Thoreau’s experiences while living near Walden Pond in Massachusetts, is first published.

1902: Edward VII is crowned king of Britain after the death of his mother, Queen Victoria.

1910: The U.S. Patent Office grants Alva J. Fisher of the Hurley Machine Co. a patent for an electrically powered washing machine.

1945: Three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, a U.S. B-29 Superfortress code-named Bockscar drops a nuclear device (“Fat Man”) over Nagasaki, killing an estimated 74,000 people.

1969: Actress Sharon Tate and four other people are found brutally slain at Tate’s Los Angeles home; cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his followers are later convicted of the crime.

1974: Vice President Gerald R. Ford becomes the nation’s 38th chief executive as President Richard Nixon’s resignation took effect.

1995: Jerry Garcia, lead singer of the Grateful Dead, dies in Forest Knolls, Calif., of a heart attack at age 53.

2004: Oklahoma City bombing conspirator Terry Nichols, addressing a court for the first time, asks victims of the blast for forgiveness as a judge sentences him to 161 consecutive life sentences.

2009: Michael Brown Jr., an unarmed 18-year-old black man, is shot to death by a police officer after an altercation in Ferguson, Mo.

VINDICATOR FILES

1994: The state of Ohio is appealing a lower court ruling that would funnel more money to Ohio’s urban townships, including several in the Mahoning Valley. Austintown Trustee Michael Antonoff says trustees are prepared to take their fight to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Youngstown Mayor Patrick Ungaro says 26 projects that would cost $95 million and provide 1,000 jobs have committed to the 85-acre Performance Place industrial park off Poland Avenue.

A visiting judge from Wayne County dismisses a suit filed by Atty. Paul Pagac that sought to oust Mahoning County Prosecutor James Philomena on an accusation that he fixed drunken driving cases.

1979: Youngstown’s income-tax department, faced with $75,000 in unpaid income taxes, is threatening criminal or civil action against residents who have been disregarding the law.

Two 18-year-olds charged with murder in the death of Helene Elaine Poullas will be tried as adults, even though they were juveniles at the time of the Campbell woman’s abduction and murder on Youngstown’s South Side.

Louis Farrakahan, former spokesman for Elijah Muhammad and the Nation of Islam, will be the keynote speaker for “Evening in Black” at the Buckeye Elks Youth Auditorium.

1969: Plans by Strouss-Hirshberg Co., the Union National Bank and owners of the Wick Building would create a downtown mall complex that would include a $150,000 restaurant.

A highly automated Albee Homes plant in Niles is producing modular homes on sale for between $14,500 and $19,500 under the name Modulage Homes. Between 200 and 250 people will be employed at peak production.

About 250 midnight workers at United Engineering & Foundry Co. on South Phelps Street walk out, halting production.

1944: Some 18,000 union potters, including 7,000 employed in the East Liverpool area, will receive at least one week’s pay for vacation time they were forced to forgo in 1943.

The Struthers park board reports that the gold fish pond at Yellow Creek Park has been completed.

Five local men are reported killed in action: Marine Sgt. Joseph G. Lesko, 23; Pfc. John N. Goldasic, 19; Pvt. Kenneth F. Novy, 20; Pfc. John N. Gagliano, 24; and Pfc. Frank J. Illes, 28.