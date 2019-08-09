State auditor: 'Disappointed' in Youngstown's refusal to repay $3.1M
YOUNGSTOWN — In response to Mayor Jamael Tito Brown’s statements the city is refusing to repay about $3.1 million over 15 years from its general fund to three other funds, a state auditor spokeswoman said today the office is “disappointed that the city has rejected our proposal.”
Allison Dumski, an auditor spokeswoman, said, “Because the auditor understands the city of Youngstown’s challenging financial position, we have attempted to work through extraordinary efforts to reach a resolution on the repayment of the sewer and water funds.”
