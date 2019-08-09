BUSINESS DIGEST || Southwoods addition

Southwoods addition

BOARDMAN

Southwoods Health is announcing the opening of Southwoods Express Care, 7629 Market St.

Southwoods Express Care, open seven days a week, provides fast, easy access to medical care that’s not urgent but still requires immediate attention – from flu, coughs and colds to sprains, strains and minor injuries, according to a news release.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. No appointments are necessary. For information, call 330-965-4880 or visit Southwoods-ExpressCare.com.

Hunt Valve contracts

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Union Flonetics, won three federal contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency totaling $279,576 for the manufacture of safety-relief valves and valve disks.

Job-skills workshop

YOUNGSTOWN

The YWCA Mahoning Valley, 25 W. Rayen Ave., is offering a job skills workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday beginning Monday and ending Aug. 29.

The workshop is open to women and men 18 and older. Job-seekers will work with a coach and receive instruction in career exploration, resume writing and interview practice.

Participants can earn a $100 stipend upon completion of the program. Call 330-746-6361, ext. 122, for more information.

Job fair scheduled

NILES

Shepherd of the Valley will have a job fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 for those seeking employment at its skilled-nursing and assisted-living facilities. Open interviews will be conducted at the facilities at 1500 McKinley Ave.

Hospitals in Ohio and W.Va. closing after $37M loss

WHEELING, W.Va.

Heavy financial losses are forcing the closure of rural hospitals in West Virginia and Ohio. Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling, West Virginia, and East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry, Ohio, have lost $37 million in the last two years and will close within three months, according to a Wednesday statement from the hospitals.

The statement blames declining volume and reimbursements. It also says that they haven’t been able to compete with the business practices of nearby Wheeling Hospital, pointing to a federal lawsuit that accuses Wheeling Hospital of defrauding Medicare and Medicaid.

New Galaxy’s Edge creating 1,700 full-time jobs at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is creating 1,700 fulltime jobs at Walt Disney World.

Disney officials said Thursday that an additional 5,500 short-term jobs were created in construction, trade and artisan positions.

The 14-acre land at Disney World opens at the end of the month. The land cost $1 billion and is the largest single-themed land created at a Disney park.

Disney World employs more than 75,000 workers. It is the largest workforce at a single site in the U.S.

Staff/wire reports