METRO DIGEST || 3rd extension granted involving Hoerig appeal

3rd extension granted involving Hoerig appeal

WARREN

Another extension, the third, has been granted to the attorney for convicted killer Claudia Hoe-rig to file a brief on behalf of her appeal, but the appellate court magistrate has ruled that there will not be a fourth.

Magistrate Shibani Sheth-Massacci of the 11th District Court of Appeals approved an extension to Aug. 15, one day short of the Aug. 16 date requested by Atty. Michael Partlow, Hoerig’s legal counsel. “No further extensions will be granted,” the magistrate’s order states.

In his filing, Partlow wrote he needs the time to investigate “problems” involving Hoerig and an investigator from the Ohio Public Defender’s office. The attorney’s motion described the allegations as “serious in nature,” but did not explain what they are.

Hoerig, 54, is serving a 28-years to life prison sentence for shooting and killing her husband Karl at the couple’s Newton Falls home in 2007. After the killing, she fled to her native Brazil, where she lived for 11 years before the Brazilian government permitted her extradition to face trial.

She was convicted by a Trumbull Common Pleas Court jury last January of aggravated murder with a firearm.

Jury convicts man in North Side murder

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County jury found Jesse Williams guilty Friday of the June 10, 2018, shooting death of Diane Dent, 62, at her Goleta Avenue home.

Williams, 51, will be sentenced at a later date by Judge Maureen Sweeney of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Police said Williams shot Dent because he had been in a fight the night before with her son. Dent was killed when she answered a knock on her door, police said.

Testimony in the case began Tuesday, and jurors began deliberations Thursday afternoon.

Williams is the brother of Willie J. “Flip” Williams Jr., who was executed in 2005 for a quadruple homicide on the East Side in 1991.

Pedestrian is identified

BOARDMAN

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian struck and killed by an SUV on Wednesday night as 29-year-old Jose Morales of Youngstown.

Morales was walking along South Avenue near Fairfield Drive when he was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 24-year-old Youngstown man. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to a release from the patrol.

Responders transported Morales to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he died, according to that release. Troopers said Wednesday, however, Morales died at the scene of the collision.

Deals for Wheels

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Child Support Enforcement Agency is highlighting August as Child Support Awareness Month with the Deals for Wheels driver’s license reinstatement campaign.

The agency is offering to reinstate suspended licenses for the cost of one month’s child support payment to a custodial parent plus $1, along with an agreement for unemployed absent parents to seek employment.

To participate, contact case managers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the agency’s Oak Hill Renaissance Place offices, 345 Oak Hill Ave.

The agency’s Child Support Awareness Day event, featuring the agency’s services and programs, is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Oak Hill offices. Parents could receive prize bags including personal care items for school-age children.

The agency handles an average of nearly 23,000 cases and collects about $30 million in child support payments each year.

Feds mute on warrants

YOUNGSTOWN

A search warrant served Thursday on Lucretia Drive in Liberty Township is part of a larger federal Drug Enforcement Administration investigation in which four other warrants were served in Youngstown.

The warrants were served on the West Side of Youngstown but authorities would not specify what streets they were served on.

Officials would not say what the investigation is about or any other specifics. They said drugs, guns and cash were seized as the warrants were served.

No one has been taken into custody yet, but charges could be pending.

Gun, drugs, cash found

WARREN

Two officers working a Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority assignment on Wednesday found a stolen semiautomatic handgun, drugs and $1,246 in cash after a traffic stop about 10:20 p.m. at Van Wye Street Southeast and Central Parkway Southeast.

Deran Ogletree, 34, of Oxford Street in Youngstown, was booked into the Trumbull County jail on drug, gun and receiving stolen property charges. He was arraigned Thursday in municipal court.

Officers found nine bags of suspected heroin, 12 bags of synthetic narcotics and two bags of suspected marijuana in a hidden compartment of the center console, reports said.

Ogletree gave officers permission to search the car after he was pulled over for an improper turn, reports said. The gun was reported stolen out of Austintown, reports said.

Removing trees, stumps

LIBERTY

Trustees Arnie Clebone and Greg Cizmar approved an agreement with Advanced Tree Service of Youngstown to remove multiple trees and stumps around the township building in an amount not to exceed $2,700.

Trustee Jodi Stoyak was unable to attend.

Also at the meeting, trustees voted not to object to a liquor permit transfer to One Stop Mart on Logan Way.

Road closing ahead

BAZETTA

The Trumbull County Engineer announced that McCleary-Jacoby Road between Knapp Drive and Cornerstone Drive will be closed for bridge replacement from Monday to Sept. 6. The recommended detour route is east on state Route 305, south on state Route 46 and north on McCleary-Jacoby.

$15K grant for eye clinic

YOUNGSTOWN

The Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation recently awarded the Florida Lions Eye Clinic a $15,000 grant, payable over two years, for its Gift of Sight program.

The funds will be used to purchase medical/surgical supplies and medicines for patients, and to help maintain quality care for patients, both locally and statewide, as it is the only free clinic in Florida.

Railroad museum to open Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley Railroad Heritage Association announced that its museum, Jim Marter Yard, 1340 Poland Ave., will open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission will be $2, and children under 6 enter for free. For information, visit facebook.com/mvrha.

Ohio grand jury does not indict deputy in man’s fatal shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP)

Authorities in Ohio say a grand jury has found that a deputy sheriff was justified in shooting a man who was shot and killed while running toward the deputy with a knife.

Clark County authorities said Wednesday that grand jurors have declined to indict Deputy Justin Nawman in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Michael Spencer at Buck Creek State Park in western Ohio.

The sheriff’s office said Nawman was patrolling June 23 when he saw Spencer with the knife and blood on his hands and neck. Authorities said Nawman called for backup and deputies tried to defuse the situation.

Body camera video shows Spencer running at Nawman with a knife before the deputy fired.

Nawman was put on administrative leave according to standard procedure, but has returned to full duty.