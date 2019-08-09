POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

Aug. 2

Drugs: A traffic stop near North Main and Henry streets led to charges of trafficking in marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia against Ariel R. Latoni, 25, of Choice Street, Youngstown. A digital scale and six plastic bags containing a green leafy substance suspected of being marijuana were found, a report indicated.

Arrest: Brookfield police handed to Hubbard authorities Nolan J. Hall, 27, of Locust Street, Masury. He was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant charging aggravated menacing.

Aug. 3

Menacing: A Wendemere Drive woman said a cousin sent her a social-media message implying she could be hurt.

LIBERTY

Aug. 1

Arrest: Officers were dispatched to the Mahoning County jail to pick up Anthony J. Morton, 35, of Belmont Avenue, Liberty, who was wanted on an outstanding domestic-violence warrant.

Bad checks: A Warren woman told authorities a man cashed eight of her personal checks at two banks, including Citizens Bank, 4333 Belmont Ave., that she surmised had been stolen from her mailbox.

Animal complaint: Authorities cited Kenneth L. Cox, no age listed, of Hadley Avenue, Liberty, on a charge of allowing a dog to roam at large after two neighbors reported his loose dog was on their driveways acting aggressively. The accusers entered their vehicles to get away from the animal, a report showed.

Possible breaking and entering: Authorities charged Virgil Minniti of Logan Way, Liberty, with criminal trespassing after the owner of Madden’s Bar and Grill, 3136 Belmont Ave., reported Minniti, 29, was in a fenced-in patio area, even though he did not have permission to be on the property.

Harassment: A Trumbull Court man said he received such a text message related to his 3-year-old grandson.

Aug. 3

Arrest: After pulling him over in the 3600 block of Belmont Avenue, officers arrested William G. Brown, 26, of Cleveland Avenue, Youngstown, on a Howland warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Arrest: Authorities were called to a Motor Inn Drive motel regarding a possible child-endangerment situation before taking George J. Noe, 33, into custody. Noe, of Hubbard-Thomas Road, Hubbard, was wanted on a felony probation-violation warrant.

Aug. 4

Criminal damaging: A car in the 1100 block of Church Hill-Hubbard Road was found with a damaged door, presumably from someone who had tried to enter.

Threats: A man at a business in the 4400 block of Logan Way showed officers a threat he had received via Snapchat regarding $10 the sender said the accuser owes him.

Criminal damaging: A Green Acres Drive woman saw that three of her vehicle’s tires had been slashed.

Aug. 5

Recovered property: While investigating a vehicular crash in the township, officers said they found in a woman’s purse another person’s Pennsylvania identification card.

Theft: An employee with Hampton Inn, 4400 Belmont Ave., told police a woman tricked her into providing a $170 refund for two rooms the woman said she no longer needed before finding a man in one of the rooms he claimed he had already paid for.

Aug. 6

Arrest: While responding to a disturbance in the 900 block of McArthur Drive, officers arrested Julius A. Ferrell, 29, after discovering Ferrell, of McArthur, Liberty, was wanted on several Trumbull County warrants.

Theft: A Logan Way woman told police a cellphone she had bought for her son was stolen from his vehicle.

GIRARD

Aug. 2

Harassment: A North Avenue woman said she got such a text message from a cousin of her husband’s.

Theft: A Forsythe Avenue woman found out a stolen credit card had been used at a Brooklyn, Ohio, gas station to rack up about $160 worth of fraudulent charges.

Aug. 3

Summonses: Officers responded to a possible domestic situation before charging Scott W. Wheaton, 21, and Kayla M. Carr, 29, both of North Avenue, Girard, with disorderly conduct. Carr refused to calm down and cooperate with police, and she alleged Wheaton had struck her, a report indicated.

Theft: A temporary tag was stolen off a vehicle in the 200 block of East Main Street.

Theft: A Washington Avenue man discovered $10 in loose change, an iPhone and a wallet missing from his pickup truck.

Aug. 4

Theft: An East Second Street man noticed several medications missing from his car.

Theft: Two vehicles were broken into in the 200 block of East Wilson Avenue. A credit card was missing, and documents in one of the cars were found strewn about.

Aug. 5

Animal complaint: A Girard woman alleged a Berlin Center woman she had entrusted to watch her 6-month-old puppy has failed to return the animal.

Counterfeit: An East Wilson Avenue man who sought to sell an Xbox system and six Xbox games via Facebook for $100 told police a man came to his home and gave the accuser money he later discovered was fake.

Theft: A man reported 17 silver-dollar coins valued at $1,500 and about $94 of his daughter’s money stolen when he returned to his East Second Street home from vacation.

Aug. 6

Trespassing: Officers responded to a complaint about a person not wanted at a West Second Street home before filing a criminal-trespassing charge against Anthony B. Guy, whose last known address was at the Girard residence. Guy, 21, admitted knowing he was not permitted there, a report stated.

Overdose: Police answered a call pertaining to an unresponsive man in the 600 block of Mosier Road, where he reportedly was found unconscious in a restroom and taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Aug. 7

Theft: A Washington Avenue man told officers a juvenile removed from his front porch two packages that had been delivered to his home.

Weapon: Officers investigated a report that a man in a black GMC vehicle pointed a gun at another driver near Shannon Road after the victim said he had been followed and, when the other motorist stopped, checked to see if he was OK.

Aug. 8

Damage: A Dearborn Street woman noticed a first-floor window screen sustained damage.