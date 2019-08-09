Pastor accused of sex crime told teen she needed cleansed
CINCINNATI (AP) — Investigators say a Cincinnati-area pastor charged with a sex crime involving an underage girl told the teen she needed to be cleansed from being molested as a child.
Authorities say Cesar Guerrero, 38, has been charged with sexual battery and that they are investigating whether there are any other victims.
Prosecutors say Guerrero read Bible scripture and prayers while forcing the 17-year-old girl into sex acts. He was arrested Wednesday.
He is a pastor at Mision Cristiana El Calvario in Sharonville near Cincinnati.
Prosecutors say he used this position to convince the teen into believing the Scriptures said she needed to be cleansed.
There were no court documents listing an attorney for Guerrero. There was no answer at the church on today.
