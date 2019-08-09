Ohio doctor gets lawyer from high-profile cases
COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio doctor charged with 25 counts of murder has a new lawyer known for successfully defending high-profile clients such as Casey Anthony and Aaron Hernandez.
Florida-based lawyer Jose Baez identified himself as William Husel’s attorney in a court filing seeking to be part of the defense despite not practicing law in Ohio. A message seeking comment was left with Baez’s firm.
The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System found Husel ordered excessive painkiller doses for dozens of hospital patients who died over several years.
The now-fired doctor pleaded not guilty. Another defense attorney has said the 43-year-old physician was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.
Mount Carmel fired 23 more nurses, pharmacists and managers after its internal investigation, but they aren’t being criminally prosecuted.
