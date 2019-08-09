mahoning county | Indictments

A grand jury indicted these people on these charges Thursday:

Cortez D. Collins, 27, Avondale Avenue, Cleveland, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business.

William Joseph McCulloch, 25, c/o Mahoning County jail, menacing by stalking.

Wilson Duran Nadal Traylor, 42, West Hylda Avenue, two counts of possession of cocaine.

Melvin Eugene Young, 52, Market Street, misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor falsification and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Terril Redrick, 20, Ohio Avenue, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Matthew S. Cochrane Jr., 30, West Hylda Avenue, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Lamott C. Spragling, 53, South Raccoon Road, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications.

Anthony James Doan, 39, c/o Mahoning County jail, possession of heroin and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Christine Lynn Smith, 37, c/o Mahoning County jail, theft.

Ryan Lamar Davis, 29, c/o Mahoning County jail, domestic violence and intimidation.

Rodney A. Smith Jr., 29, Shirley Road, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications.

Theo A. Williams Jr., 26, Bott Street, nonsupport of dependents.

Bryon T. McKelley, 43, Magnolia Avenue, four counts of nonsupport of dependents.

Hipolito Gonzalez Jr., 50, Coitsville Road, Campbell, two counts of nonsupport of dependents.

Leroy E. Braxton, 52, Payne Street, Mineral Ridge, two counts of nonsupport of dependents.

Kevin S. Williams, 31, Shill-ing Road, Berlin Center, escape.

Thomas Williams, 32, Ivanhoe Road, escape.

Tiesha D. Howell, 24, Mabel Street, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Carlos C. Burgos Jr., 42, Division Street, possession of drugs.

Amanda Krotky, 24, Ron Joy Place, Boardman, corrupting another with drugs.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts