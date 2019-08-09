Ground broken for new park in Lisbon

LISBON — The Beaver Creek Area Association of Realtors, the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors and the Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce recently broke ground on Realtor Park, a new park adjacent to the trail head parking area just off South Market Street.

The park will feature a pergola, seating and signage showing the Greenway Trail route and a map of downtown Lisbon. The park was made possible by a $5,000 grant from the National Association of Realtors.

Grading and site preparation will begin later this month. Construction and landscaping will be conducted by the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center, Boy Scouts and real-estate volunteers. The dedication ceremony is planned for October.