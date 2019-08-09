DeWine: Pediatric mental health summit set for Ohio
COLUMBUS (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says a pediatric mental health summit to help the state’s communities provide mental health support to children across the state is set.
DeWine said Thursday after Dayton’s mass shooting and this spring’s tornadoes, children in western Ohio’s Miami Valley region are dealing with “more trauma than they’ve likely ever experienced.” He says that trauma is compounded by struggles they and other children across Ohio face every day.
The Republican governor and the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association are hosting the mental health conference next month to provide parents, school personnel, health care professionals and others with “concrete, takeaway things” for helping children successfully deal with trauma.
The “Building Resiliency: A Pediatric Mental Health Summit” will be Sept. 26 at Dayton Children’s Hospital.
